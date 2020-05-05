× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Beverly Jane Meador, 88, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in her daughter's home.

Beverly was born June 9, 1931 in Fillmore, Illinois the daughter of Vernon and Verna (Cearlock) Minnis. Beverly had owned and operated Meador Insurance in Danville, Illinois and was an avid reader and bird watcher. She married Ernest E. Meador on August 27, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2018.

Beverly is survived by her children Terry Ripple of Decatur, Lynn Meador of Brownsburg, Indiana, Valerie Wells of Decatur, Dale (Wendy) Meador of Downers Grove, and Phil of Bolingbrook, fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Terry Minnis, daughter Merry Meador, and son-in-law David Ripple.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Imboden Creek for all of their loving and compassionate care.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Imboden Creek Living Center.Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

