DELAND — Beverly Jean Clemons, 93, of DeLand, IL passed away at 1:15 PM, February 10, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL with Pastor Chadwick Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, IL. Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Arbor Day Foundation.

Beverly was born December 6, 1928, in DeWitt County, IL the daughter of Willard and Faun (Plankenhorn) Smith. She married H. Duane Clemons May 17, 1949, in DeLand, IL. He passed away December 28, 2003.

Survivors include her children: Rick (Carol) Clemons, Macomb, IL, David (Lynnette) Clemons, Decatur, IL, and Barbara (Rick) Kaja, Lodi, WI; six grandchildren: Kelly, Ricky, Patrick, Josh, Tyler, and Alex; and three great-grandchildren: Lisa, Nia, and Robert Tyler. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Smith; and one sister, Ruby Anderson. Beverly enjoyed doing arts and crafts, reading, painting, and traveling. She was a member of DeLand Christian Church and Moundford Free Methodist Church, Decatur, IL. She was a member of the DeLand American Legion Auxiliary, volunteered at the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, and Faith in Action.

