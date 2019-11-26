Beverly Jean Crist

You have free articles remaining.
ARTHUR — Beverly Jean (Blosser) Huckstep Crist, 77, of Arthur, IL passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 30,2019 at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 East Illinois Street, Arthur, IL. Pastor Bruce Weiman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. prior to the memorial service. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net
