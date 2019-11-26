Beverly Jean Crist
0 entries

Beverly Jean Crist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly Jean Crist

ARTHUR — Beverly Jean (Blosser) Huckstep Crist, 77, of Arthur, IL passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 30,2019 at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 East Illinois Street, Arthur, IL. Pastor Bruce Weiman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. prior to the memorial service. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News