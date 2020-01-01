DECATUR -- Beverly Jean Klein, 79, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, in her home.

Beverly was born October 29, 1940, in Moweaqua, IL to Robert Elda and Bessie Ellen (Campbell) Clark. She married David Frederick Klein on July 16, 1960. He passed away August 4, 2017.

Beverly was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Illinois sports fan, completing crossword puzzles, a follower of pop culture, taking lots of pictures and attending her grandchildren's events, but most of all, just spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her three children, Tony Klein of Macon, Marc (Susan) Klein of Warrensburg and Jami Patient of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Matt, Megan, Whitney, Alissa, Tyler, Lauren, Paige, Tucker and Carli; ten great-grandchildren, Anna, Addison, Audrey, Cale, Knox, Cruz, Cora, Nora, Weston and Henry; her brother, Sonny (JoAnne) Clark of Pana; and her two sisters, Barbara Jo Metzger of Pana and Jackie Pinkston of Taylorville, IL

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; her two daughters, Tami Klein and Stacy Klein; her granddaughter, Shelby Ludwig; and her brother, Danny Clark.