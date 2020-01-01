DECATUR -- Beverly Jean Klein, 79, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, in her home.
Beverly was born October 29, 1940, in Moweaqua, IL to Robert Elda and Bessie Ellen (Campbell) Clark. She married David Frederick Klein on July 16, 1960. He passed away August 4, 2017.
Beverly was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Illinois sports fan, completing crossword puzzles, a follower of pop culture, taking lots of pictures and attending her grandchildren's events, but most of all, just spending quality time with her family.
She is survived by her three children, Tony Klein of Macon, Marc (Susan) Klein of Warrensburg and Jami Patient of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Matt, Megan, Whitney, Alissa, Tyler, Lauren, Paige, Tucker and Carli; ten great-grandchildren, Anna, Addison, Audrey, Cale, Knox, Cruz, Cora, Nora, Weston and Henry; her brother, Sonny (JoAnne) Clark of Pana; and her two sisters, Barbara Jo Metzger of Pana and Jackie Pinkston of Taylorville, IL
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; her two daughters, Tami Klein and Stacy Klein; her granddaughter, Shelby Ludwig; and her brother, Danny Clark.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Beverly Klein will be 12 noon Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.
Memorials may be donated to the family to be designated later.
The family of Beverly Jean Klein is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL.
Send condolences to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
