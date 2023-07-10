June 21, 1940 - July 4, 2023

DECATUR — Beverly Jean Stewart, (Beavers), of Decatur, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in her home with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly was born June 21, 1940, in Springfield, the daughter of Samuel and Juanita (Bell) Beavers.

Beverly started working at Dog 'N' Suds as a teenager and then later worked at General Electric, Perfect Window Cleaners and retired from Mason Manufacturing.

Her greatest enjoyment came from the time she spent with her family. She enjoyed reading her bible, playing bingo, shopping, playing cards and going to Mexican Restaurants for margaritas. She enjoyed attending New Beginnings Church, where she received Jesus Christ in her heart.

Beverly married the love of her life Robert Eugene Stewart on January 29, 1957.

She is survived by her brother, Alan Beavers of Decatur; daughter, Pam Wilcox, husband Jamey; sons: Matthew J. Stewart and Robert E. Stewart, Jr. of Decatur; grandchildren: Heather Ellis (Jerry), Nicki Lee, Shelby Wilcox, Blaine Stewart and Joseph Littrell; great-grandchildren: Jaylen Lee, Corey Beck, Abigail and Matthew Littrell, Ayden Ellis, and Nash Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, parents, grandparents and her twin brother, Johnny.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at New Beginnings Church of God, 2606 IL-121, Decatur, IL.

The family would like to thank Dr. Esparaz and all the staff at the Cancer Care Center and Hickory Point Christian Village. We would also like to thank Lisa and all of the other nurses and CNAs from Traditions Hospice for taking care of her in her final days. Every one of you from each place showed so much love and kindness towards our Mother, and it is deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.