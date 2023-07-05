Bevery Jo Mattingly

Jan. 16, 1945 - July 1, 2023

CLINTON - Beverly Jo (Hickman) Mattingly, 78, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023.

Private family graveside services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jo was born January 16, 1945, in Valley Station, KY, the daughter of Bernard "Peck" and Alene (Elmore) Hickman. She married James T. Mattingly on August 14, 1965. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2020.

Surviving are her children: Jamie (Sherry) Mattingly of Decatur and Becky (Rod) Harrelson of Maroa; grandchildren: Ashley (Austin) Bliven, J.D. Mattingly, all of Decatur, Tyler (Lauren) Marsh, of Maroa, Brandon (Kelsy) Marsh of Argenta, and Cody Marsh of Decatur; step-grandchild: Justin (Tiffany) Harrelson of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Kade and Bo Bliven of Decatur, Cooper Marsh of Argenta, Charlie Marsh of Maroa; and step-great-grandchildren: Londyn and Owen Harrelson of Decatur.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James T. Mattingly; and sister, Nancy K. Lucia.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.