Beverly Joanne Green Moses was born March 17, 1932, to Ether and Madge Green. She passed away at age 90, at home with her family by her side.

Joanne grew up the middle child of three girls in and around Findlay, IL. She married Bill Fisher and they had four children together. She later married Max Moses, and they were married 42 years before his death July 22, 2013. She and Max loved to camp and fish at Lake Shelbyville, she loved to feed the birds and squirrels, and always loved her furry four legged friends that were her constant companions. Beverly also loved driving a school bus for Mt. Zion Schools for 17 years and always enjoyed the kids.

Beverly leaves behind daughters: Becky (Brent) Locke, Shirley (Tom) Lohmar, Kelli (Craig) Minor; and son, Steve (Deborah) Fisher; along with twelve grandchildren: Doug McQueen, Jamie (Jim) Nash, Brent (Mistie) McQueen, Rob Clements, Shannon Cunningham, Jennifer (Brett) Meinhart, Steve (Jen) Durbin, Jay (Michelle) Brault, Steve (Jennifer) Fisher, Stephanie (Pat) Hamper, Ashley (Billy) Nail, Lucas Lamb; and 18 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. She was very fondly known as "Grandma Moses." She also leaves behind a loving sister, Shirley Brewer; and special nephews: Jim, Dan and Stuart.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husbands: Max Moses and Bill Fisher; parents; sister, Joyce Wilson; and step-son, Greg Moses.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Findlay Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Mom's name to care and feed the animals at the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

"Mom - you are so loved and will be dearly missed. Love, Becky, Shirley, Kelli, and Steve."

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.