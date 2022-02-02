DECATUR — Beverly K. "Cookie" Carter, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Beverly was born March 30, 1948, in Decatur, IL, to Harold and Rosie Carter, she worked in the offices at Firestone. She later joined the Bachrach Corporation and became their comptroller. Cookie founded Cookie Cutters Dog Grooming in Mt. Zion and groomed until her retirement.

Cookie played and coached fast pitch softball with the Roadrunners. She enjoyed golf and bowling and was an avid Cards, Illini and Bears fan. She would talk sports with anyone.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and nephews: Alan Nelson and Jacob Gilbert.

She is survived by sisters: Donna Gilbert (Harold) of Forsyth, Gloria Nelson of Decatur; nephews: Eric Gilbert of Decatur and his daughters: Sydney and Jemma, Tim Gilbert (Vicki) of Forsyth and their sons: Kyle, Ryan and Bryce, Adam Nelson of Decatur and daughters: Clairabelle, Hunter and Josie; nieces: Taylor Nelson and daughter Jolene of Decatur and Nikki Nelson of Plainfield, IL. And her latest rescue dogs: Lucy and Yippy.

A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church; visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the service time at 3:00 p.m. Masks are encouraged.

