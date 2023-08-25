July 27, 1937 - Aug. 24, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Bill D. Pesch, 86, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, before going in procession to the cemetery. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Glenwood Cemetery, Blyman Addition, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Saving Orphaned Animals.

Bill was born on July 27, 1937, in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Alson Hulbert and Roberta Maxine (Hill) Pesch. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1955. Bill then served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1955 - 1964, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married Theresa J. Price on June 3, 1960. Bill worked at Caterpillar in Decatur for 31 years until the time of his retirement. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Shelbyville. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed deer hunting, mushroom hunting, arrowhead collecting, watching westerns, and going antiquing.

Bill is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Penny Standerfer (Jeff) of Shelbyville, IL; son, Christopher Pesch of Shelbyville, IL; three grandchildren: Nathan Standerfer (Kelsey) of Lakewood, IL, and Savanah and Gaige Pesch of Shelbyville, IL; two great-grandchildren: Sloan and Cru Standerfer of Lakewood, IL; sister, Nancy Metzger (David) of Youngsville, NC, and Carol Brown of McLeansboro, IL; sisters-in-law: Elda Pesch of Nokomis, IL, and Carol Cole (Jake) of Shelbyville, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Noel and Retha Price; and brother, Jerry Pesch.

