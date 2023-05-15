A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Navy Honors Team.

Bill was born September 19, 1941, in Terra Haute, IN, the son of Edward and Helen (Sanders) Blackburn. Bill proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. He had retired as Vice President from Decatur Container. Bill married Frances C. Borgman on December 23, 1960. He was a 32nd degree Mason belonging to Stephen Decatur Lodge #99, a member of the Scottish Rite Consistory, and a member of the Ansar Shrine. Bill had also been a Shriner's Clown and assisted with the Shriner's Circus. He was a 40-year member of South Side Country Club and enjoyed golfing. Bill was an avid skier. He was a member of the American Legion Post 105 and the VFW Post 99; had served as the former chairman of the Crimestoppers Board, and had coached boys' baseball in the Garfield Park league as well as coaching JFL Football. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with his wife.