Aug. 16, 1941 - July 14, 2022

DECATUR — Bill Wond, 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL.

Bill was born August 16, 1941, in Decatur, IL, the son of Henry and Leona (Bunzel) Wond. He married Vada Pinkley on March 8, 1970 in Decatur, IL.

At the age of 15 he placed an ad in the local newspaper, it read: "Job wanted, will do anything please call." A gentleman by the name of Virgil Houran called and hired him on the spot. His first duties were to dig dandelions out of his yard, when that was finished, he was asked to dig a partial basement in a house he owned.

From there he was promoted again-this time to work in the flower shop. Here he found himself as chauffeur to Mr. Houran's wife. He also was trained as a sales clerk and bookkeeper and finally found himself in the flower design room.

After a few years he was drafted. After serving two years in the US Army he returned from Vietnam and was offered a job back at Houran's. Less than a year later the sale of the business was offered to him and another young man working there at the time. 12 years later he bought out his partner, at that time his wife joined him in the business. In 1984 they opened a second shop and named it Decatur Florist.

He has been active in the floral industry for over 60 years. He had held all offices in this FTD district (at least twice). He was a computer technology liaison for FTD for several years. He is a FTD Advanced Master Florists.

In the past he has designed at Floral/Art interpretation shows at different Illinois Cities art museums, and designed and decorated the Old State Capitol in Springfield twice.

For many years he and his shop have donated flowers monthly to area nursing homes for birthday parties for the residents. Also very active in the original Home Lawn and Garden Shows held in Decatur.

He became active in the Illinois State Florists Association the first year it was held at the Holiday Inn in Decatur over 35 years ago. He volunteered at every convention since then, often times seeing very little or none of the shows. He became a board member of the Illinois State Florists in 1991. While on the board he chaired or served on various committees. He was spring conference show chairman in March of 1993 and again in May of 1994. He also was show chairman of the fall and Christmas conference in 1994 and 1995. He was in the first graduating class of the Illinois Certified Professional Florists Certification. He became President of the Association and later was inducted into the Illinois State Florists Hall of Fame.

The shop was a member of the Decatur Chamber Commerce starting at the beginning of the

business and continued for over 80 years as a member. Was very active and vice president of the local Travelers Protective Association for many years. Volunteered and supported with events sponsored by The Downtown Decatur Council later City Centre Decatur. The shop has been a sponsor of the Decatur Celebration for many years, he was also Wine Chairmen for the Celebration and Volunteered at the Celebration Haunted House. Was as an advocated volunteer for the Lincoln Theatre. Volunteered with the Altruse Club of Decatur for many of their fundraisers. Was on the advisory Board of Richland Community College Horticultural Department. He is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vada; daughter, Tinamarie (Todd Messamore) Deetz; terrific grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Colton, Rowan, Isabella, Ava; two step-grandchildren: Kain Deetz and Ryan Deetz; brothers: Henry Richard Wond (Pat), Michael Wond; brothers-in-law: Stephen (Cheryl) Pinkley, Larry (Ellen) Henton; and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Sara Pinkley.

As we reflect on the way he began, we can only say: "This is truly working your way from the ground up!"

