DECATUR — Billie Harmon, 93, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Randall Residence.

Billie was born December 15, 1927 in Hurst, Illinois, the daughter of William and Helen (Lauder) Schwegman. She married Robert Harmon in Decatur, Illinois in 1950.

Billie had been a member of Central Christian Church since 1950 and had served as a deaconess and usher. She graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and had taught Kindergarten in Decatur schools for thirty years. She retired from teaching in 1984. She held life memberships in the Illinois Parent Teachers, Decatur Retired Teachers, and the Illinois Retired Teachers Associations. She had been a longtime member of Sun and Fun Club. She valued her longtime friendships coming from church, teaching, playing bridge, and golf. Her family was always her main focus and joy.

Billie leaves behind her two sons Steve Harmon of Bloomington, IL, Jim Harmon of Vienna, IL; grandchildren: Michael (Kenna) Harmon of Forsyth, IL, Amy (Nick) Fitzgerald of Bloomington, IL; great-grandchildren: Maci and Owen Harmon, and Lennon Fitzgerald.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband Robert Harmon.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Randall Residence of Decatur for their loving and attentive care for Billie during her stay. Additional thanks go to Elara Caring Hospice, Dr. William Franklin, his nurses and staff for all their wonderful care.

Private services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church.