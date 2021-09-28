BLOOMINGTON — Billie Junior "Bill" Brooks, 89, of Bloomington, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home.

Bill was born in Moweaqua, Illinois, on August 21, 1932, the son of Paul and Dorothy (Catherwood) Brooks. He served proudly in the United States Air Force and then went to work for Mueller Company in Decatur. After his retirement, he continued his association with the company by serving as a consultant. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Findlay, the VFW, and the American Legion of Decatur, of which he served as past Commander. He was an avid golfer and, in retirement, enjoyed reading. He married Normalu Mitchell-Hamilton on November 26, 2010.

Bill is survived by his wife Normalu of Bloomington; son Brian (Alice) Brooks of Jacksonville FL; siblings Ronald (Joyce) Brooks of Salt Lake City UT, Paul Brooks of Shelbyville IL, Gerald (Donna) Brooks of Gainesville GA, Charlotte (Tom) Newman of Findlay IL, and Marilyn Nelson of Findlay IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, and daughter Lynn Ann Brooks.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown IL. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.