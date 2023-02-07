June 25, 1940 - Feb. 4, 2023

DECATUR — Billy Dean Bradshaw, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 12:01 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Billy was born on June 25, 1940, in Decatur, IL, the son of Lester Harold Bradshaw and Gertrude Louise (Davis) Bradshaw. Bill attended and graduated Lakeview High School with the class of '59.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as an Airman E3. He spent time stationed in King Salmon, AK, and Omaha, NE, where he was a member of the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Airforce base.

Bill worked for Schnipps Sundri Aide for ten years. He then became Assistant Manager at the downtown Firestone store for seven years and transferred to the 22nd St. location where he became Manager and was the friendly reliable face everyone came to know and love behind the counter for 28 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors and you could always find him on the boat, on his Harley, or on the golf course perfecting his "trick shots." He was a lover of music and especially Crystal Gayle, who he exchanged Christmas cards with every year.

He was a devout member of the Body of Christ Church in Buffalo, IL, for 33 years where he was Associate Pastor and enjoyed teaching the Sunday School class.

He was a proud member of Castle American Legion Post 105 where he held the title of Vice Commander. He never missed a meeting and could often be found enjoying friends at the Legion.

Bill had many loves and passions in his life, but none were held more near and dear to his heart than his family. There was not a single thing he would not do for them or anyone for that matter. His daughters were the definite light of his life. He absolutely shined in his role as a dad, he could not have been a more caring and doting father. More recently he became a grandpa for the first time. He took that role and exceeded in being just as good of a grandpa as he was a dad. The love between them was unmistakable. He was always his sibling's protector being the oldest he was looked at as their hero. His brother was his best friend his entire life. They remained close logging several hundred miles on their treasured Harley Davidsons and enjoying many happy hours together. He had many nephews, nieces, and extended family who he loved dearly.

To know Bill was to love him, there was no other option. He was a great friend to all and could never meet a stranger. He had the kindest soul paired with the quickest wit you have ever heard. He was always standing up for the little guy and for what was right. To say he will be missed would be a gross understatement of the impact he had on all who knew and loved him. The world lost an amazing human being, but we are all better for knowing him.

He is survived by his two daughters: Debbie Renee Bradshaw-Abrams and husband, Terry, of Bowling Green, IN, and Amanda Deane Bradshaw of Decatur, IL; one brother, Rick Charles Bradshaw and wife, Lela, of Decatur, IL; two sisters: Sharon Oakes of Tightwad, MO, and Marcia Parr and husband, David, of Decatur, IL; and one granddaughter, Alexandra Deane West of Decatur, IL.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Gerald Thomas "Tink."

