MONTICELLO — Billy Eugene Baker, 92, of Monticello, IL, passed away January 26, 2021 at Maple Point Assisted Living in Monticello, IL.

Billy was born February 25, 1928 in Macon, IL, the son of William H. and Erma (Pasley) Baker. He married Norabel Joan Gardner on January 14, 1951 in Forsyth, IL.

Billy was a member of Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. He was a farmer for many years. Following his retirement, he involved himself with woodworking. during his leisure time he enjoyed camping and always found time for working.

Surviving are his children: Martin Dean (Emily) of Greenfield, IN, Mark Allen (Benita) of Monticello, IL, Michael Eugene (Connie) of Macon, IL; grandchildren: Amy Foddrill (Rick), Melissa Nichols (Tom), Brett Baker (Kaley), Bart Baker (Bri Clough), Lindsay Mayer (Jason), and Jacob Baker (Devon Severson); and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norabel, and parents.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 1, 2021 at Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

Memorials: American Cancer Society or Faith in Action – Monticello.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Billy. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.