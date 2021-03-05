DECATUR — Billy Gene "Bill" Thomas, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 3, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village. Bill was born April 29, 1931 in Benton, IL, the son of Mildred Thomas. He married Mary Pritchett on November 26, 1949 in Kentucky.

Bill was a member of Union Local 159 for 72 years and always looked forward to walking in the Labor Day Parade, with his fellow union members. He also operated Bill Thomas Backhoe Service for 25 years. He enjoyed dancing and gardening vegetables.

Surviving are his children: Kenneth E. Thomas of Decatur, IL, Susie Smith (Mark) of Decatur, IL, Jill Hawkins of Waukesha, WI, Dayna Gilman of Warrensburg, IL; grandchildren: Jarod Hawkins (Belyann), Jeremey Hawkins (Vicki), Ashlee Smith, Amy Wagers (Drew), Taylor Vercellino (Peter), Trevor Gilman; great grandchildren: Mason, Jackson, Mia, Logan and Charlie and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; mother, Mildred Thomas; grandchild, Desyrae Gilman; and great grandchild, Jayden Hawkins.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday March 10, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM–11:00 AM Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.