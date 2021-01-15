DECATUR — Billy K. Alsup, Sr, 61 of Decatur, passed away on January 13, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Billy was born April 15, 1959 in Decatur, the son of Robert "Bob" and Betty Jean Scroggins Alsup.

Billy is survived by his son: Billy Alsup, Jr; several grandchildren; brothers: Tommy Alsup of Springfield, IL; Gerald Alsup of Decatur, IL; Ricky Alsup of Nevada; sister: Gail Havener of Decatur, IL; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Hannah Alsup; one sister: Mae Alsup Carter; nephew: Curtis Havener; his best friend Dickie.

Billy loved hanging out with his friends. He loved to work on racing cars, and having breakfast. He also enjoyed being on the road as a truck driver.

Cremation rites have been accorded to Billy, and he will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur is in charge of arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.