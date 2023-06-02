Nov. 27, 1931 - May 27, 2023

DECATUR - Billy L. Hammer, 91, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Billy was born November 27, 1931, in Decatur, IL, a son of Walter and Aliece (Jackson) Hammer. A U.S. Navy veteran, and member of Elks Lodge #41 and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Billy worked as a mechanical setup man at Firestone for many years before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Illini fan. Billy married Mary Jo Boyer on February 26, 1972, in Decatur, IL.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Jo of Decatur; son, Todd Hooker of Decatur; grandchildren: Allie, Ashton (Amber), Zach, Anna (Parker Nichols), and Luke; nieces: Jodi (Dave) Garner, Aliecia (Rick) Streeter, and Sybrinia (Jerry) Lineberry; sisters-in-law: Kay (Brian) Shaw and Sharon (Curt) Gantt; other relatives and friends.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger; nephew, Randy; sisters-in-law: Anne (Bob) Ruble, and Dorothy Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Fred Boyer.

Visitation will be Monday, June 5, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Research.

The family extends special thanks to the entire staff at The Loft Rehab of Decatur.

The family extends special thanks to the entire staff at The Loft Rehab of Decatur.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.