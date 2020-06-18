SULLIVAN — Billy Park, 81, of Sullivan, passed away at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday June 17, 2020 in his residence.
Celebration of Life Services will be Noon Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 10 - Noon Saturday. Family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. View complete obituary and send condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
