Billy Park

Celebration of Life Services will be Noon Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 10 - Noon Saturday. Family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. View complete obituary and send condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.