DECATUR — Billy Wayne "Bill" Schrodt, 79, of Decatur, formerly of Saybrook and Paxton, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 302 E. Lincoln St., Saybrook, IL, with Pastor Dave Parker officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, IL, at a later date.

Bill was born on September 26, 1942, in Beardstown, IL, a son of Paul and Ida Marie Coil Schrodt. He married Linda Coleen Raymer in October 1963.

Bill and Coleen had four children: Ricky Schrodt of Glendale AZ, Jeffrey (Jill) Schrodt of Paxton, IL, Jody Schrodt (Tim) of Paxton, IL, Janet (Craig) Loschen of Ludlow, IL. He is survived by his four children; nine grandchildren; his significant other, Roberta Fox of Decatur, IL, and her two sons: Tom Fox and Stan (Niki) Fox both of Tennessee; and a sister, Linda Hart of Saybrook, IL.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and brother.

He was a retired farmer and semi - truck driver. He was a member of the Elks Lodge # 401 Decatur, IL, and the International Teamsters Union. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Fighting Illini, but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Cardio-Pulmonary Rehabilitation at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.