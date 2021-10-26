DECATUR — Blaine A. Ashmore 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 1:58 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

A service to celebrate Blaine's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday October 29, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Blaine's memory c/o Barnes Jewish Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Blaine was born February 8, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles Herbert and Helen Ashmore. Blaine was a 1966 graduate, from Lakeview High School. While in high school, Blaine played football and participated on the only undefeated football team ever in Decatur. He began his work career as a union brick layer. He went on to co-own A&P Performance Machine Shop for thirty years. Blaine was an avid fisherman, participating in many area tournaments. He often would spend time fishing and making friends in Wisconsin. He also was a member of Mid-State Kart Club.

Surviving is his son, Clint Ashmore (Jessica) of Long Creek; grandsons: Connor Ashmore and Evan Ashmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Blaine's grandchildren were his passion, and he will be greatly missed.