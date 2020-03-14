Blanche "Bonnie" M. McDaniel
0 entries

Blanche "Bonnie" M. McDaniel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blanche "Bonnie" M. McDaniel

DECATUR -- – Blanche (Bonnie) M. McDaniel, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Bonnie was born in Ottawa, IL, on August 9, 1923, to John and Dora (Thornton) Aldrich.

She is survived by her son, Patrick of Decatur and two grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, a son and all her siblings.

Private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. The family requests no flowers or plants be sent.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Blanche McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News