DECATUR -- – Blanche (Bonnie) M. McDaniel, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Bonnie was born in Ottawa, IL, on August 9, 1923, to John and Dora (Thornton) Aldrich.
She is survived by her son, Patrick of Decatur and two grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, a son and all her siblings.
Private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. The family requests no flowers or plants be sent.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
