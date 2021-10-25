DECATUR — Bob "Moose" Miller, 84, of Decatur, passed away on October 8, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday November 6, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Pastor Miley Palmer will be officiating. Memorials in Bob's Honor can be made to: American Cancer Society, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Dove Inc.
Bob was born on September 7, 1937 in Cisco Illinois, the son of Thomas and Leota (Bennett) Miller. He was a graduate of the class of 1956 at Clinton High School. Right after high school, he married Jo Ann McClugage on December 14, 1957. Bob joined the US Army and served his time in Germany, as well as the Army Reserve. Bob supported his family as a truck driver for over 30 years, retiring from Conway Express. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Decatur for over 60 years. He volunteered with the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, and the Decatur Celebration. He served on the RSVP – DOVE Advisory Board. Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to attend his children and grandchildren's after school events. He would love to play board games with his grandchildren, and was known as a ruthless cheater. He was known for his contagious laughter, and he never knew a stranger. He could talk to anyone, anywhere and would get to know someone – unless they owned a Ford. He was well known for being Jo Ann's 9th child – often referred as "just a big kid".
Bob is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Jo Ann Miller. Sisters: Monica Miller, and Janice Miller. Children: Jeffrey (Angi) Miller, Julie (Mike) Rosene, Robert (Dee Jo) Miller, William (Carla) Miller, Patrick (Dan Gardner) Miller, Christopher (Peggy) Miller, Jason (Lindy) Miller, and Sarah (Bill) Pierce. He is survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Roger Miller and Keith Miller, and his most favorite dog: Baxter. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
