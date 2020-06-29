DECATUR - Bob Orland Buckles Jr., 87 of Decatur, IL passed away at 8:26 P.M. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur.
Bob was born on May 21, 1933 in Decatur, IL. He was a son of Bob Orland Sr. and Natalie (Ricci) Buckles. He married Norma Louise Dystrup on August 4, 1956 in Lemont, IL.
He is survived by one daughter, Ruth Ann Young and her husband Steven Carol of Decatur, IL, one son, Bob Orland Buckles III and his wife Susan Patricia of Plainfield, IL and, three grandchildren Heidi Maria Thorp, Robert Andrew Buckles and Audrey Susan Buckles; one great-granddaughter, one brother, Bill Lee Buckles of Loraine, OH. Bob is also survived by his ex-wife, Norma Louise Fathauer of Dalton City, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Following graduation Bob entered the Airforce.He received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois. He had worked at A.E. Staley in Decatur, IL.
He later worked as a Financial Planner for a finance / insurance company.
In his past time, he was an avid photographer and had belonged to the Decatur Camera Club and the Shutter Bugs. He was also an avid sailor and had been a member of the Commodore Decatur Yacht Club.
No services are planned. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Bob's family would like to give special thanks to Imboden Creek Living Center for taking such good care of their Loved One.
