Jan. 18, 1929—June 24, 2023

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Bob Roos passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 24, 2023, at the age of 94. Bob was born in Decatur, IL, to Mary (Richner) Roos and Richard “Dick” Roos.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his three sisters: Evelyn, Ruth and Pauline; and by his son, Richard Roos; who passed just 12 days before him. He is survived by his daughter, Rozalynd Roos Merrill (George Merrill) of Marshall, CA; his grandson, Maxfield Roos Chandler (Barbora Chandler) of Prague, Czech Republic; his granddaughter, Coriann Obenshain (Travis Obenshain) of Seaside, OR; his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bob graduated from Millikin University and went on to serve in the US Army, where he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He worked as an engineer, but later in life, chose simpler jobs, which allowed him to put energy into his real passions... music and photography. He was known for his beautiful tenor voice, and his talent for photography has left the family with many treasures. He was also a keen documentarian, and delighted family and friends with his informative handwritten Christmas letter every year.

He loved to create inventions (he called them his Rube Goldberg creations) and to find different ways of doing things. He developed a musical instrument he called the “Button Box,” which utilized a different way to play a keyboard by pressing buttons. He was also well known for his modified van, affectionately referred to by family as the “Roos Mobile,” which he would drive all over the country to visit family and to perform at music festivals. One of his favorites was the Kentucky Music Festival, where he would sing and play his folk harp.

Bob was a devout Christian and loved his family deeply.

A private graveside service with full military honors was held at Macon County Memorial Park in Decatur, IL, where he and a portion of his son’s cremains were buried side by side.