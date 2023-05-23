March 26, 1951 - May 21, 2023
CHESTNUT — Bobbi J. Whitwam, 72, of Chestnut, passed away May 21, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Private family services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.
Bobbi was born March 26, 1951, in Peru, IN, the daughter of Robert Hartwick and Delores (Truax) Hartwick-Boyle. She married Allan Whitwam on May 12, 1972, in England. Bobbi worked for over 20 years as a phlebotomist and lab tech at St. Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed reading. Bobbi was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed listening to Cardinal games.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Allan; daughters: Lucy (Brian) Woodworth of Chestnut and Joni Whitwam of Decatur; granddaughters: Eleanor and Lillian; brother, Dan (Becky) Hartwick of St. Cloud, FL; and niece Tawnya (Hank) Hoyle of St. Cloud, FL.
Bobbi was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hartwick; mother, Delores Boyle; stepfather, Ed Boyle; and nephew, Danny Hartwick.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
