Aug. 19, 1970 - Aug. 13, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Bobbie Jo Shafer-Allen, 51, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

A service to celebrate Bobbie's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bobbie was born on August 19, 1970, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Robert H. and Judy M. (Blickenstaff) Boehme. She married Frank W. Shafer on September 23, 2000. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2012. She later married Wayne D. Allen on May 8, 2022. Bobbie worked with her family at Judy's Kitchen and Catering in Cerro Gordo and Mt. Zion. Bobbie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an avid animal lover and had a wonderful sense of humor and spent her life entertaining people. Bobbie loved and cherished her children more than anything.

Bobbie is survived by her husband, Wayne D. Allen of Mt. Zion, IL; mother, Judy M. Tuvell of Cerro Gordo, IL; children: Jimmy Shafer, Kendra Shafer and Miracle Faith Shafer all of Mt. Zion, IL; siblings: Anna, Teresa, Denise (Garry) and Danny (Marie); BFF's Forever: Courtney Francisco, Heather L. Lee and the Clower girls; nephew, Casey Overlin of Decatur, IL; many other nieces, nephews and family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, husband: Frank Shafer and her brother: Rich Tuvell.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.