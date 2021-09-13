SPRINGFIELD — Bobby Dean Vaughan, 86, of Springfield, died at 11:30 a.m. on September 12, 2021, in Springfield with his family by his side.

Bobby was born on September 29, 1934, in Fairfield, the son of Wilbur and Dorothy (Branson) Vaughan. He married Wanda Rowland on February 9, 1957. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2015.

Bobby proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a heating and air technician. Bobby was a kind, loving husband, father, and PaPa. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed woodworking, being in nature, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Patricia Jackson.

Bobby is survived by his daughters: Shelley Vaughan of Springfield, and Sheri Vaughan of Steilacoom, WA; grandchild, Jacob (Julie) Wolverton of Steilacoom, WA; sister, Virginia Fuson of Fort Myers, FL; and grand-dogs: Bijou, Marley, Millie, Nala. Bobby was so excited to let everyone know he was expecting his first great-grandson, Roman.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Hospital, Home Health, 800 E. Carpenter St., Springfield, IL 62769.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.