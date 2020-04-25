× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Bobby K. Keenan, 77, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28 at Harristown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church, Decatur, IL or Niantic United Methodist Church, Niantic, IL.

Bobby was born May 27, 1942 in Comanche, OK, the son of Homer Ollie and Betty Jo (McCortney) Keenan. He married Janet S. Peck on June 18, 1961 in St. Elmo, IL. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2008. He worked as a tire builder at Firestone for thirty years and as a land surveyor for ten years for Martin Engineering Company. Bobby loved sports, attended all of his grandkids’ competitions and performances, loved camping at Lake Taylorville, and spending time with family and friends. He attended Niantic United Methodist Church and more recently Antioch Christian Church.