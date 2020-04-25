Bobby K. Keenan
DECATUR -- Bobby K. Keenan, 77, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28 at Harristown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church, Decatur, IL or Niantic United Methodist Church, Niantic, IL.

Bobby was born May 27, 1942 in Comanche, OK, the son of Homer Ollie and Betty Jo (McCortney) Keenan. He married Janet S. Peck on June 18, 1961 in St. Elmo, IL. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2008. He worked as a tire builder at Firestone for thirty years and as a land surveyor for ten years for Martin Engineering Company. Bobby loved sports, attended all of his grandkids’ competitions and performances, loved camping at Lake Taylorville, and spending time with family and friends. He attended Niantic United Methodist Church and more recently Antioch Christian Church.

Bobby is survived by children, Tanya (Steve) Walker of Springfield, IL, and Bryan (Stephanie) Keenan of Harristown, IL, grandchildren Tyler (Elise) Walker of Springfield, Alex (Tanner) Ufkes of Decatur, Chase Walker (Lynzey) Walker of Kirksville, MO, Grace Walker of Springfield, Shelby (Mason) Keenan of Decatur, 3 great-grandchildren, Kehleigha, Wyatt, and Charlie, 2 sisters, Quita (Jerry) Moulton of Chebanse, IL, and LaJona (John) Graner of Tucson, AZ, Partner in Life Jeannie Doering of Decatur and her children, Lori (Joe) Baietto of Decatur, Julie (Steve) Sloan of Bloomington,IL, and Robbie (Kim) Gibbens of Lincoln, IL, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Janet; brothers Gene and Robert.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

