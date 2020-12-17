SHELBYVILLE - Bobby Newton Wells, 83, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in his residence.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery (Section B), Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating.

Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.