MACON —Bobby W. Hammond, 68, of Macon, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Bobby was born January 8, 1952 in Leslie, Arkansas, the son of Leonard and Lura (Collins) Hammond. He was the CEO of Hammond Vocational Consultants. He married Karen Dewey on November 14, 1980.

Everyone who knew him knew that his family was the most important thing in the world. He loved them with all his heart. And in turn, they loved him with all their heart.

Bobby is survived by his wife Karen, children Dwight "Travor" Hammond, Shannon Hammond Johnson, Kelley Barnwell Patch, and Kimberly Barnwell (Grant) Kinkelaar, grandchildren Robert Blake (Hunter) Hammond, Paige Mounts, Collin (Jessica) Johnson, Zachary Beard, Joshua Patch, Grace Koehler, Brody Kinkelaar, and great-grandchildren Kellan and Eliana Hammond, Anora and Delphine Harper, and Carter Johnson.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents and great-granddaughter Lylla Mounts.

Private family services to celebrate Bobby's life will be held.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct. Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.