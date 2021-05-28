DECATUR — Bonnie C. Chatham 67, of Decatur, IL passed away 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, into her loving arms of her Lord Jesus.

A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care of Central Illinois Charitable Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bonnie was born June 2, 1953, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Eugene George and Nina A. (Lehman) Ford. She married Steven Michael Parker on June 19,1973. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2002. She then married Curt E. Chatham on March 3, 2006. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2010. Bonnie began her work career for the Sheraton Inn in Decatur and went on to work for Decatur Memorial Hospital for forty-three years, retiring as the Head Cook. She was a graduate from Mt. Zion High School in 1971. She was a Die-Hard Cubs fan.

Surviving are her children: Jeffry Lynn Parker of Decatur and Mary C. Pundt (Matthew) of Dalton City, IL; sisters: Peggy Henson (Bill) of Kevil, KY, Frances Basil (Richard), Becky Sunderland (Paul), and Penny Dukeman (Doug) all of Decatur; six grandchildren: Jeffry Parker, Jared Parker, Jaleigh Parker, Destiny Parker, Maxwell Pundt and Evan Chatham.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, and brother, Victor.