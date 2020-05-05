DECATUR -- Bonnie Catherine Hudson 89, of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:13 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital. Decatur.
A private family graveside service will be held in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Bonnie's memory to Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Bonnie was born November 8, 1930, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Lawrence and Etta (Dial) Durbin. She married Duane Leon Hudson on August 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1994. Bonnie was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur.
Surviving are her daughter: Joy Dixon (Bob) of Decatur; grandchildren: Jared Boone (Kelsey) of Dallas, TX and Natasha Schumacher (Jake) of Arlington, NE; great-granddaughter: Jaydin Allen of Arlington, NE.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son: Chris and three brothers.
