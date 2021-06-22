 Skip to main content
Bonnie Eileen Ruecker

Bonnie Eileen Ruecker
DECATUR — Bonnie Eileen Ruecker, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL, with her husband and children at her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 26, 2020 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 N MacArthur Rd, Decatur, IL 62526. Memorials in Bonnie's honor may be made to Dr. Ronald L. and Bonnie E. Ruecker Endowed Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University, P.O. Box 2900, Bloomington, IL 61702 or Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346.

