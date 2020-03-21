DECATUR — Bonnie Eileen Ruecker, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL, with her husband and children at her side.
Private family services will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family graveside and burial will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Paul’s Churchyard in St. Louis, MO. Memorials in Bonnie’s honor may be made to Dr. Ronald L. and Bonnie E. Ruecker Endowed Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University, P.O. Box 2900, Bloomington, IL 61702 or Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346.
Bonnie was born June 30, 1943 in Harvey, IL, the daughter of Montague August Hall Jr. and Ida Amelia (Koppelman) Hall. She married Dr. Ronald Ruecker on June 20, 1964 in Oak Forest, IL.
Bonnie was a Registered Nurse, working at St. Mary’s Hospital and part-time in her husband’s medical office. She loved quilting and was a member and past president of the Decatur Quilt Guild. She was also a member of the American Quilt Society. Bonnie enjoyed bowling and racquetball, was an active golfer, and member of Southside Country Club since 1975. She was also a member of Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club, Naples, FL, since 2002. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Project Linus, PEO-CX Chapter, member of DMH Auxiliary, where she was general chairman of the Fun Fair, and a member of Junior Welfare. Bonnie was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ and a choir member.
Bonnie was also a member of Illinois State Medical Society Alliance, holding many offices, and past president of the Macon County Medical Alliance. She and her husband were active supporters of Little Theatre on Square in Sullivan, and was a board member of the Decatur Area Arts Council. Bonnie was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, Illinois Wesleyan Chapter and was on the Alumni Council at Illinois Wesleyan. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, a St. Louis Blues fan, and a fan of Butler Basketball.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Ronald Ruecker of Decatur; son: Rhett Philip Ruecker of St. Louis, MO; daughter: Robin Noel (John) Rice of West Lafayette, IN; grandchildren: twins Hunter Amelia Rice and Justin Michael Rice, Alexis Caroline Rice, Sierra Noel Rice; brother Montague “Butch” August Hall III and wife Carolyn of Madisonville, LA, Russell Dale Hall of Aurora, IL and one nephew and two nieces; brothers-in-law Richard Dennis Ruecker of Crestwood, MO and one niece, and Randall Craig Ruecker of St. Louis, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters-in-law Evalynn Hall and Susan Ruecker.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
