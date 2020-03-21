Bonnie Eileen Ruecker

Private family services will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family graveside and burial will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Paul’s Churchyard in St. Louis, MO. Memorials in Bonnie’s honor may be made to Dr. Ronald L. and Bonnie E. Ruecker Endowed Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University, P.O. Box 2900, Bloomington, IL 61702 or Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346.

Bonnie was a Registered Nurse, working at St. Mary’s Hospital and part-time in her husband’s medical office. She loved quilting and was a member and past president of the Decatur Quilt Guild. She was also a member of the American Quilt Society. Bonnie enjoyed bowling and racquetball, was an active golfer, and member of Southside Country Club since 1975. She was also a member of Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club, Naples, FL, since 2002. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Project Linus, PEO-CX Chapter, member of DMH Auxiliary, where she was general chairman of the Fun Fair, and a member of Junior Welfare. Bonnie was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ and a choir member.