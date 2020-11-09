Bonnie I. Bowlby

Services to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scovill Zoo. Bonnie was born on February 17, 1931 in St. Elmo, the daughter of George and Lovie (Doty) Evans. She married Marshall Bowlby on March 30, 1957 in Vandalia. Bonnie worked various jobs outside of the home until her children were born, she then became a full time Mom. Bonnie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed going camping, drawing, as well as making mementos and crafts for all of the holidays and family get togethers, making sure to treasure the memories they made as a family.