April 2, 1949 - Aug. 19, 2023

KISSIMMEE, Florida — Bonnie Jean Pflaum, 74, of Kissimmee, FL, died at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her daughter Loretta's home in Lakeland, FL.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

Bonnie was born on April 2, 1949, in Decatur, IL, to Richard and Neita Doddek. She grew up in Decatur and attended MacArthur high school. Bonnie was the first of three children.

Bonnie worked at the Adolph Meyer Mental Health facility in Decatur, taking care of the patients until a health problem forced her to leave work. She moved to Florida where the warm weather was better for her health. Bonnie liked to sew, embroider, and make craft art. Bonnie also enjoyed going to Disney World and lived just ten minutes away. But perhaps her favorite past time was fishing.

Even as a child, it was hard to get Bonnie to put down the fishing pole. One of her last wishes was that she could come back home and go fishing.

Bonnie was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed her part in the field ministry. Bonnie was a very caring and giving person and despite her own health issues, unselfishly sacrificed her time to take care of many family members before their passing, including her mother who passed just ten months prior.

Bonnie married Rex Wiley and together they had a daughter. Later she married Robert Pflaum and had another daughter. She was proceeded in death by both husbands; mother, Neita; father, Richard; sister, Joyce Hartley; half-brother, Jonny Holmes; and all aunts and uncles.

Bonnie is survived by daughters: Jennifer Roach of Zephyrhills, FL, Loretta Davis of Lakeland FL; brother, David Doddek of Decatur, IL; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

