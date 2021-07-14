OAKLEY - Bonnie Jo Nelson, 77 of Oakley died at 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 in OSF Hospital, Peoria, Illinois.
A Visitation and Service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00, service at noon in the Garver Brick United Methodist Church (5280 Garver Church Road, Decatur, Illinois 62526). Burial will be at a later date at the Garver Brick Church Cemetery. Pastor Don Long will officiate. Memorials if desired may be made to the church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Bonnie was born May 28, 1944, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Roger and Blanche (Himes) Haynes. She was a District Manager for United Parcel Service and former owner of Castaways Bridal and Assignment Shop. Bonnie married Robert W. Nelson on December 19, 1964.
Surviving are her mother, Blanche Haynes; husband of 56 years, Robert W. Nelson; daughters: Kristine Nelson-Jones (Carl) of Argenta, Kelley Lawhorn (Dane) of Oakley; grandchildren: Angeline Jones-Beal, Chase, Lex, Rider and Lexus Lawhorn; brother, Rollie Haynes, sister, Laura Harris, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.