OAKLEY - Bonnie Jo Nelson, 77 of Oakley died at 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 in OSF Hospital, Peoria, Illinois.

A Visitation and Service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00, service at noon in the Garver Brick United Methodist Church (5280 Garver Church Road, Decatur, Illinois 62526). Burial will be at a later date at the Garver Brick Church Cemetery. Pastor Don Long will officiate. Memorials if desired may be made to the church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Bonnie was born May 28, 1944, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Roger and Blanche (Himes) Haynes. She was a District Manager for United Parcel Service and former owner of Castaways Bridal and Assignment Shop. Bonnie married Robert W. Nelson on December 19, 1964.

Surviving are her mother, Blanche Haynes; husband of 56 years, Robert W. Nelson; daughters: Kristine Nelson-Jones (Carl) of Argenta, Kelley Lawhorn (Dane) of Oakley; grandchildren: Angeline Jones-Beal, Chase, Lex, Rider and Lexus Lawhorn; brother, Rollie Haynes, sister, Laura Harris, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

