DECATUR - Bonnie K. Carlson, 82, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at her home on August 6, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5:00 - 6:00 PM, Friday, August 13, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church, Decatur. A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 PM, Friday at the church. Family requests casual attire. Private family burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo. Memorials in Bonnie's honor may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Bonnie was born April 14, 1939 in Decatur, the daughter of Otis Curry and Elise. She was a compassionate caregiver for most of her career, caring for many people in the area over the years. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and could usually be found watching cooking shows on The Cooking Channel and faithfully watching the "A Christmas Story" marathon on Christmas.

She is survived by her children: Bobbi Alongi of Decatur, Barb Carlson of Tennessee, and Rusty Bergandine (Beth) of New Mexico; grandchildren: Samantha Martin (Gabe) of Taylorville, Jeramy Gordy of Decatur, Josh Tuttle (Tonya) of Tennessee, and George Bergandine of New Mexico; great-grandchildren: Brookelynn and Alyssa; brother: Larry Curry (Marilyn) of Lovington; and niece: Kelly Curry.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Lee Meece; and brother: Donald Curry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.