DECATUR — Bonnie M. Marshall-Ralph, 94, of Decatur passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, February 11, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. Memorials in Bonnie's honor may be made to Central Baptist Church.

Bonnie was born June 4, 1927 in Decatur, the daughter of Hallie C. and Edith G. (Brown) Holmes. She married Raymond Marshall and he preceded her in death. She later married Johnny Ralph and he also preceded her in death. Bonnie was an in-home caregiver and provided in-home care to many people. She enjoyed bowling and was in leagues at the Eldorado Bowl. Bonnie also volunteered many hours at Grand Palace serving meals and was a sign language interpreter at Decatur Christian School. Bonnie was a member of Central Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Rhonda Marshall-Boston of Granite City, Richard (Brenda) Marshall of Decatur; grandchildren: Jason (Kasie) Wachenheim, Misty (Matt) Combs; step-grandchildren: Brandi (David) Kelly, Kim Massle, Terese Smith, Michael Eckart and Dawn Sutton; and many great-grandchildren and cousins.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her two husbands: Raymond Marshall and Johnny Ralph; sisters: Gladys Roarick, Scharlene Dixon, and Norma Marshall; brother-in-law, Ed Marshall; nephew, Ricky Earl Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.