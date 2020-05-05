× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Bonnie Sue Howell, 79 of Decatur died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:29 pm in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park with Pastor Joe Bowman officiating. A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at a later date at Heartland Community Church. Memorials may be made to the National Autism Association or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Bonnie was born January 14, 1941 in Ramsey, Illinois daughter of Henry Picard and Iona Branson. She graduated High School and worked serving children. She ran a cleaning service, a daycare center and worked for Decatur Public School District #61 in the lunch room. She also worked for McGraw Edison Machinery in Warrensburg. Bonnie married Merle Howell on February 21, 1959 and he preceded her in death on January 31, 2018.

Surviving is her daughter, Juanita (Todd) Raymond and grandson, Jonah Raymond all of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, James Comauxe and Marilyn Landacre.

Bonnie loved children of all ages and also flower gardening. She will be deeply missed.

