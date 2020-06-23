Bonny Elizabeth Andrewson
0 entries

Bonny Elizabeth Andrewson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Bonny Elizabeth “Miss Bonny” Andrewson, age 96, of Peoria, IL formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 1:57 AM on June 17, 2020 at Heartis Village of Peoria.

Bonny was born November 23, 1923 in Jefferson, SC, the daughter of Edward and Lula Munn Horton. Bonny married Carl O. Andrewson on November 23, 1944 in Greenville, SC. Carl passed away on March 30, 2004.

Bonny is survived by her daughter Terri (Robert) Crookham, son Ed Andrewson; Sister Betty Glascow; grandchildren: Douglas (Carrie) Crookham; and Megan Crookham; great-grandchildren: Myra, Quinn, and Amelia, and one on the way.

Bonny was preceded in death by her parents, sister Emogene Hammond and brothers Charles and Ramsey Horton.

Bonnie was active in PTA, den mother and Brownie leader. In 1958, she completed a degree in Elementary Education at Millikin. She taught for 29 years and retired in 1990 from Mt. Zion schools.She enjoyed her retirement as a Project Read tutor for over 10 years. She loved gardening, and was a master gardener and member of the Garden Club. She volunteered at the DMH Thrift Shop for over 20 years.

Private graveside services for Bonny will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The family of Bonny Andrewson is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland St. Decatur, IL. You may view the obituary, share condolences and memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News