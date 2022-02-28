MACON — Boyd Lee "Ponch" Jostes, 92, of Macon, IL passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Ponch's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00-12:00 on Friday. Ponch will be laid to rest in South Macon Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Penguin Project of McLean County or Easter Seals.

Ponch was born on April 7, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the son of Harry and Freda (Michener) Jostes. He married Eda Jane Sorrell on April 4, 1950. Ponch worked for Macon County Highway Department for 13 years and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1990 after 27 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Moweaqua. Ponch was passionate about working with children, he was a Boy Scout Master for 10 years, baseball coach and drove the transport van for the church kids.

Ponch is survived by his sons: Matt Jostes (significant other Jeanette Burkart) and Steve (Lori) Jostes; daughter-in-law, Michelle Jostes; grandchildren: Kristy (Darren) Gates, Kim (Ben) Janvrin, Josh (Heidi) Jostes, Jacob (Amy) Jostes, Justin (Katie) Jostes and Josh Jones; great-grandchildren: Kyle Gates, Hallie Gates, Mason Janvrin, Logan Janvrin, Reed Jostes, Wade Jostes, Brynn Jostes, Kinley Jostes, Reagan Eilts, Cooper Jostes, Lalie Jostes, Ollie Jostes and Arthur Jostes; also survived by his brother-in-law, Lyle Wicklein.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Dennis Jostes and Jeffrey (Reed) Jostes; as well as his brothers: Millard Miller, Richard Jostes, Lyle Jostes and Bill Jostes; sisters: Dorothy Giles and Marion Wicklein.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.