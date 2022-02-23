SHELBYVILLE — Bradley J. Tallman, 70, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 in the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home, Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from noon–2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the City of Shelbyville Police Department to help establish a K-9 Unit.

Brad was born on August 11, 1951 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Theron and Fae (Yakey) Tallman. He graduated from MacArthur High School in the Class of 1969. Brad worked as a boat mechanic at Lithia Springs Marina in Shelbyville for over 40 years. Brad loved his family and friends, and enjoyed photography and Jeep runs. He was a member of Old River ABATE, Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 and the Shelby Jeepers.

Brad is survived by his son, Shannon Benson (Kathy) of Denver, CO; sister, Candy Pettry (Bill) of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Karli and Kaehler Benson of Denver, CO; nephew, Greg Pettry (fiancee Hillary) of Shelbyville, IL; and great-niece, Adalynn Pettry of Shelbyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Greg Tallman in 1975.

