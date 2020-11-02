Bradley M. Pancoast

Following high school, Brad went to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where he was starting Quarterback his Junior and Senior years 1970-1971, leading the team to 6-3 and 6-4 records, as well as being named the team's Most Valuable Player both years. In 1971, he set a career record for total yards.

All in all, Brad coached football for 30 years. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Southern Illinois University. He then spent two seasons as an assistant at Duke University in North Carolina. Brad then coached briefly at Kankakee East Ridge High School and then at Mount Vernon High School. He led four teams to the playoffs, two in 1984 and '85 and two in '87 and '88. He said that his greatest coaching accomplishment was the fact that five of his former assistants became head coaches. Coach Pancoast was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.