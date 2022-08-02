June 4, 1955 - July 31, 2022

MONTICELLO — Bradley Nelson Greene, 67, of Monticello, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on July 31, 2022, at Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.

Brad was born June 4, 1955, in Peoria, IL, the son of Richard Nelson and Julia Ann (Stein) Greene. He married Juli Grove on September 6, 1980, in Monticello.

Brad is survived by his wife, Juli Greene of Monticello; son, Alex (Megan) Greene of Monticello; daughter, Cara Beth (Andrew) Hunt of Monticello; grandchildren: Madelyn "Maddy" and Jack Greene, and Noah Hunt; mother, Julia A. "Judy" Greene of Monticello; and sister, Barbara Carlson of Paxton.

He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Mary Beth Greene.

Brad retired from Walmart Transportation, and he served in the U.S. Navy. Since he traveled for work, he loved being at his home in Monticello. He loved his pool and backyard oasis, his birds, and spending time on the deck with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends on warm, sunny summer days. He had a profound love for music, watching concerts, and laughing. His belly laughs and fun-loving personality will be forever remembered by many.

His journey over the last four years has not been easy, but his family is so proud of his strength, courage, perseverance, and positivity throughout his battle with ALS, and he was so thankful for his wife's dedication to his care.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Christ Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association - Greater Chicago Chapter or Christ Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.