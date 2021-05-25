 Skip to main content
Bradley Robert Snow

FENTON, Missouri - Beloved husband, father, and son, Bradley Robert Snow passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday May 22, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Amy (nee Nelson), daughter Kaitlin and son Devin in addition to his parents Robert and Judith Snow, brother Mark (Joanna) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Decatur, Illinois, Brad was a graduate of Mt. Zion High school. In addition to his family, Brad loved all things automotive. He was an automotive technician in Illinois, Florida, and Missouri before joining Enterprise Leasing in the National Service Department.

Services: Kutis Funeral Home of South County, Visitation May 27, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. (memorial service at 7:00 p.m.)

In lieu of flowers please contribute to your local scout organization.

