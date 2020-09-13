× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONG CREEK — Bradley S. Warnick, 53, of Long Creek, passed away at 5:33 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife and children.

A funeral liturgy service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In keeping with the State of Illinois requirements, physical distancing and face coverings are required at all services. Memorials may be made in Brad's memory to the Macon County Honor Guard. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Brad was born Aug. 4, 1967, in Decatur, IL the son of Gary and Jacki (Trimmer) Warnick. He married Laura Gould on Jan. 4, 1992. Brad was currently an instrumentation specialist for Tate and Lyle. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Brad enjoyed racing go karts and playing music with his children. He also enjoyed canoeing and camping with his family.