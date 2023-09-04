Feb. 21, 1954 - Aug. 27, 2023

CRESTVIEW, Florida — Bradley Wayne Mendenhall 69, of Crestview, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at Covenant Care Hospice Center in Pensacola, FL.

Brad was a lifelong resident of Decatur, IL. He was employed by A. E. Staley Mfg, L & R Container, Decatur Family YMCA and Macon Resources.

Brad is survived by his wife Vickie of Crestview; daughter, Christi (Jeremy) Brion of Mt. Zion, IL; son, Jeff (Melissa) of Oconee, IL; grandchildren: Cody Coffman of Mt. Zion and Emma and Zoey of Oconee; brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Naomi) Sinclair; sister and brother-in-law, Amber (Dave) Brockman of Kansas City, MO; fur babies, Lucy and Otto; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Charles LeRoy; mother, Betty; brothers: Michael and Mark; sisters: Mary Nihiser and Marylon Grider.

There will be no services at this time.

Brad was a joy to everyone he met, he always had a story to tell and loved being outdoors fishing and hunting.

