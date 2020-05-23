DECATUR -- Brandon E. Tucker, loving son and brother passed away, May 11, 2020 at the age of 24.
Brandon was born October 25, 1995 to Greg Tucker and Allison (Belue) Tucker. He graduated Cum Laude from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in 2014. He enlisted in the Armed Forces (Army Reserves) of the United States in March of 2014. Throughout his enlistment, he served as a Traffic Control Manager and later received an Honorable Discharge. Brandon also attended and played basketball for Millikin University in 2015 & 2016.
Brandon had a passion for basketball. Children loved Brandon and enjoyed spending time with him. He loved to listen to music and hang out with his friends. Brandon was known by all who loved him for his quick wit; his dedication and loyalty, supporting family and friends at a minutes notice no matter what time of day or night; and his desire and drive to provide nice things for those he loved.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward Belue and Robert Tucker, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Allison Belue, his father, Greg Tucker, Sr, his other mother Tara (Spates) Tucker, his brothers, Greg Tucker, Jr. and Joshua Belue, his sisters, Libby Wilcott and Lyric Tyus, his god sister, Rochelle Jones, his grandmothers, Sharon Belue and Lavern Tucker, his nephew Tru Tucker, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family will not be having a funeral service, however there will be a Memorial and Celebration of Brandon's life at a later date (TBA).
The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Brandon.
Condolences may be sent to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.