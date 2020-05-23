× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Brandon E. Tucker, loving son and brother passed away, May 11, 2020 at the age of 24.

Brandon was born October 25, 1995 to Greg Tucker and Allison (Belue) Tucker. He graduated Cum Laude from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in 2014. He enlisted in the Armed Forces (Army Reserves) of the United States in March of 2014. Throughout his enlistment, he served as a Traffic Control Manager and later received an Honorable Discharge. Brandon also attended and played basketball for Millikin University in 2015 & 2016.

Brandon had a passion for basketball. Children loved Brandon and enjoyed spending time with him. He loved to listen to music and hang out with his friends. Brandon was known by all who loved him for his quick wit; his dedication and loyalty, supporting family and friends at a minutes notice no matter what time of day or night; and his desire and drive to provide nice things for those he loved.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward Belue and Robert Tucker, Sr.